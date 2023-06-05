Amber Alert issued for 4 Topeka children ages 12, 10, 7, 5 taken by mother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for four children taken by their mother Monday in southeast Topeka.

Police issued the alert for 12-year-old Au’Vae Riley, 10-year-old Da’Avien Riley Jr., 7-year-old Tyrell Riley and 5-year-old Aunila Riley.

The children were last seen at 2100 S.E. Swygart St. in Topeka. She left in an unknown direction.

"The suspects [sic] statements to the father indicate that all of the children are in imminent danger," the KBI said in a release about the Amber Alert.

Their mother, Dontresha Sabree Thomas, 30, may be driving a silver 2009 GMC Acadia with a temporary Kansas plate. The vehicle has a dangling exhaust pipe and cracked windshield.

Thomas, who may be wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts, is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Au’Vae is described as 4 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Da’Avien is described as 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Tyrell is described as 4 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Aunila is described as 3 feet tall, weighs 40 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

A clothing description was not available for any of the children.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Topeka Police Department at 785-368-9200.

