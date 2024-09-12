Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old boy taken by father out of Wichita

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old who was taken by his father out of Wichita.

Trevawn Strong Jr. was taken just before 5 p.m. from a home at 2025 S. Grove, Wichita, Sedgwick County, Kansas.

Authorities said his father, Trevawn Strong Sr., allegedly stabbed the boy's mother, threatened to kill the boy, before taking him.

The car that Trevawn Strong Sr. left has been recovered in Wichita.

The boy was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and black shoes. He has his hair in a pony tail.

Anyone who sees the boy or suspect is asked to call 911.

Below is a picture of the suspect: