Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old taken from elementary school in Rose Hill, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old boy in Rose Hill, Kansas.

Brixton Sisk is 4-feet tall and weighs 75 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities report he was last seen at Rosehill Elementary School, 409 E School St., in Rose Hill, Kansas.

Kansas Highway Patrol Brixton Sisk

He is said to be wearing gray sweatpants, a green t-shirt, black shoes and carrying a blue blanket.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a woman entered Rosehill Elementary School’s daycare posing as a social worker. Under such identification, she was able to access Brixton and leave the school with him in either a “black Chevrolet Tahoe (or GMC Yukon).”

KBI identifies the woman as Danielle Banzet, who is Brixton’s mother but had her parental rights severed by the court.

Banzet is described as 5’4”, 125 pounds, 31 years old and has brown eyes. She is said to be wearing a long red and white dress with glasses and long blonde hair — her hair was dyed after her driver's license photo was taken.

Kansas Highway Patrol Danielle Banzet

Along with Banzet, who authorities say was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, an unknown male driver was operating the suspect vehicle.

Due to previous threats of violence, authorities believe Brixton is in imminent danger.

Anyone who sees Brixton, Banzet and/or the suspect vehicle is asked to call 911.

