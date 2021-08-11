Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old southeast Kansas girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl taken by her father from a park in Chanute, Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Nina R. Senkbeil was with her father, Jacob Senkbeil, 32, on a supervised visitation Wednesday morning at a Chanute park when the pair disappeared.

Two hours later, the KBI said, a witness in Fall River, Kansas – about 36 miles west of Chanute – saw the pair and reported the father made a remark that the witness believed put the child in imminent danger.

The pair, which hasn’t been seen since the Fall River sighting around 12:30 p.m., could be in a black 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Kansas plates 852-FGX.

Jacob Senkbeil, described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and a blue and orange baseball hat.

Nina, who is 4 feet tall and weighs 75 pounds, has with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Tweety bird shirt with a pink design; blue and white Nike shorts and pink and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about the pair is asked to call 911.