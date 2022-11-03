Amber Alert issued for child in St. Louis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert out of St. Louis, Missouri early Thursday morning.

The Highway Patrol says 10-month-old Samiyah Branscomb was brought to the children's hospital and determined to be in critical condition due to neglect.

A protective custody order was issued and 24-year-old Jayana Johnson fled from the hospital with Samiyah against doctor's orders.

Jayana refused to bring the child to the hospital and the hospital says the child is in imminent threat of death if medical intervention is not received, according to MSHP.

Samiyah was last seen wrapped in a pink blanket and has deformities on her hands and wrist causing limp appearance.

Jayana Johnson was last seen wearing a gray sweater, red t-shirt, black pants, and black and white shoes.

She fled in a black Malibu Chevrolet with temporary tags.

They were last seen at the St. Louis Children's Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

If you see them, you are asked to call 911 immediately.