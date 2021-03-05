Amber Alert canceled for missing child out of St. Louis County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update, 9:07 a.m. | Police sources told NBC affiliate KSDK-TV in St. Louis that suspect Bobby McCulley III shot himself as police attempted to make an arrest. His condition is unknown.

Update, 5:30 a.m. | St. Louis officials said officers responded to the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail around 11:32 p.m. Thursday night on a shooting. That's when they found a 34-year-old woman and two children, aged 13 and 6, deceased from gunshot wounds inside a home. The woman was the mother of the children.

When police found the homicide scene, that's when the Amber Alert was issued for Zoe. She has since been found safe and taken to the hospital for evaluation, though she appears uninjured.

Update, 4:50 a.m. | The Amber Alert has been canceled. According to MSHP, the victim was found safe and unharmed with other family members. The suspect is still at-large.

Original story | The Missouri Highway Patrol has issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing one-year-old girl.

The Highway Patrol says one-year-old Zoe Page Hurst McCulley was taken from the scene of a homicide in Florissant, Missouri, by her father around 11:30 p.m. last night.

Her father is identified as 35-year-old Bobby McCulley, III.

They may be in a silver Dodge Charger with Missouri license plate ZC6T3V.

Call 911 right away if you think you've seen them.

Editor's note: Bobby McCulley III's mugshot was removed from the story once he was taken into custody in accordance with the KSHB mugshot policy.