Amber Alert issued for young girl from Liberal, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a young girl from Liberal, Kansas, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced.

Luna Amaro, who is one year and 10 months old, was taken by the suspect on Wednesday about 7:00 p.m. from the Liberal, Seward County Hospital.

Authorities didn't immediately have much suspect information expect that his name is Luis and he has long hair.

Luis could be driving a black sedan, but no information on the license plate was available Thursday night.

Anyone with information on Luna's whereabouts or who sees her is asked to call 911.

Liberal, Kansas, is about 400 miles and six hours southwest of Kansas City, Missouri.

