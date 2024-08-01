Ambulance crew, Overland Park police and firefighters, helped deliver baby Thursday on busy roadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County MED-ACT crew, along with Overland Park police and firefighters, helped a woman deliver a baby Thursday.

The ambulance crew and the police officers and firefighters were sent at 1:34 p.m. to College Boulevard and U.S. 69 Highway.

They arrived to find a pregnant woman in labor in a vehicle on College Boulevard, according to a spokesperson for Johnson County MED-ACT.

The father of the baby was driving the car.

Moments later, the family and the crews celebrated the birth of a healthy baby girl.

Both mom and the baby were in stable condition when taken to a hospital.

