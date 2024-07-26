AMC Theatres, NBCU team up to show the Paris 2024 Olympics on the big screen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While Team USA goes for gold, the games will be shown on AMC Theatressilver screens.

This is the first time Across the country, 160 theaters will show Olympic events starting with the Opening Ceremony on July 26 through August 11. Outside of seeing Simone Biles instead of an A-List movie star on the screen, AMC Theatres' Chief Content Officer, Elizabeth Frank, said the experience should be similar to a Friday night movie.

AMC Theatres Elizabeth Frank - AMC Chief Content Officer

"This is an opportunity for people to, whether they're on the edge of their seats or they're sitting back in a movie theater recliner, it's fully immersive and live and exciting, and we expect we'll see lots of fans in red, white, blue, cheering on Team USA in groups,” said Frank.

Single tickets can be bought through AMC Theatres website, app or at the box office. Fandango is also selling tickets. There is an additional option to watch the broadcast in IMAX.

Groups can also rent out an entire theatre for a watch party, which is where Frank said AMC Theatres got inspiration from when it came to showing the Olympics live.

"A lot of NBC coverage cuts to watch parties. You know, people cheering on their hometown hero, or groups of you know, youth athletes and teams gathering to watch what it looks like if you keep working really really hard for years and years. And so, seeing those watch parties made it feel, to us, like we'd be a natural place for people to gather and love the Olympics,” said Frank.

Along with the theatre experience, AMC Theatres has a signature red, white and blue slush along with popcorn buckets with the Olympic rings emblem.

You can watch the Olympics on KSHB 41 News now through August 11.