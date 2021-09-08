Watch
AMC Theatres to spend $25M to get moviegoers back in seats

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
A pedestrian walks by the newly reopened AMC 34th Street theater on March 5, 2021, in New York. AMC Theatres says it will have 98% of its U.S. movie theaters open on Friday, with more expected to open by March 26. Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. are up more than 4% before the market open on Thursday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 3:52 PM, Sep 08, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — AMC Theatres has unveiled plans to spend more than $25 million to get moviegoers back into its theaters.

A release from Leawood-based AMC states that they believe this is the first multi-media campaign “in AMC’s 101-year history and believed to be the first of its kind ever in the history of U.S. cinema.”

The advertising campaign will run primarily across the United States, as well as in nine European countries, “to remind movie lovers that Hollywood’s stories are enjoyed in their best light — with a seamless, communal, multi-sensory experience — at AMC,” according to the release.

Advertisements are set to begin online and on social media Sept. 8. By Sept. 12, advertisements will be released in theaters and on network television.

Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC, said in the release that the company is strong and that it's time for "AMC to play on offense again."

“For more than a century, movie theaters have not only survived but thrived,” Aron said. “Through all the changing times in the world, through prosperity and despair, through emerging technology and expanding entertainment options and despite repeated imminent threats to the cinema business over the decades, movie theaters have remained a vital part of the cultural fabric of our society the world over.”

