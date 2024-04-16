Watch Now
American Airlines flight departing KCI struck by lightning, lands safely Tuesday morning

<p>MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 07: An American Airlines plane is seen at the Miami International Airport on February 7, 2013 in Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that a deal between American Airlines and US Airways to merge may be set for early next week. If the deal goes through it would create the world&#39;s biggest airline. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)</p>
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An American Airlines flight departing Kansas City International Airport was struck by lightning Tuesday morning and made an emergency landing.

An Embraer 170 aircraft with 42 people on board was struck by lightning after takeoff, according to the Kansas City Aviation Department.

The plane was departing to Chicago.

The aircraft took off from KCI at 5:36 a.m. and safely landed back at the airport at 6:32 a.m.

No hazardous cargo was on board.

The flight is now set to depart to Chicago O'Hare International Airport at 8:10 a.m., according to FlightAware.

