American Airlines flight departing KCI struck by lightning, lands safely Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An American Airlines flight departing Kansas City International Airport was struck by lightning Tuesday morning and made an emergency landing.

An Embraer 170 aircraft with 42 people on board was struck by lightning after takeoff, according to the Kansas City Aviation Department.

The plane was departing to Chicago.

The aircraft took off from KCI at 5:36 a.m. and safely landed back at the airport at 6:32 a.m.

No hazardous cargo was on board.

The flight is now set to depart to Chicago O'Hare International Airport at 8:10 a.m., according to FlightAware.

