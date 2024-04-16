KSHB 41 Weather | Strong to severe storms likely during the morning commute

WEATHER HEADLINES



Two rounds of severe storms today: Morning & Afternoon

KC's best chance of thunderstorms will be between 6am-11am

Redevelopment of any afternoon severe storms will stay east of KC & mostly over north central Missouri

Rain & cooler weather Thursday-Friday

KANSAS CITY FORECAST:

Tuesday: A line of severe storms heads our way in the morning, arriving after 7 a.m. Additional storms develop nearby in the afternoon east of Kansas City. All severe weather hazards are possible. The baseline wind will stay very strong as well.

High: 78°

Wind: SW 15-25 G45

Tonight: Storms move out with a partly cloudy sky and gusty winds.

Low: 54°

Wind: SW 10-20 G35

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and still feeling nice.

High: 75°

Wind: NW 15-20 G30

