KSHB 41 Weather | Strong to severe storms likely during the morning commute

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Two rounds of severe storms today: Morning & Afternoon
- KC's best chance of thunderstorms will be between 6am-11am
- Redevelopment of any afternoon severe storms will stay east of KC & mostly over north central Missouri
- Rain & cooler weather Thursday-Friday
KANSAS CITY FORECAST:
Tuesday: A line of severe storms heads our way in the morning, arriving after 7 a.m. Additional storms develop nearby in the afternoon east of Kansas City. All severe weather hazards are possible. The baseline wind will stay very strong as well.
High: 78°
Wind: SW 15-25 G45
Tonight: Storms move out with a partly cloudy sky and gusty winds.
Low: 54°
Wind: SW 10-20 G35
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy and still feeling nice.
High: 75°
Wind: NW 15-20 G30
