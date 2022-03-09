American Automobile Association suggests changing driving habits to conserve gas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As gas prices keep going up, the American Automobile Association (AAA) says driving habits must slow down.

“I think it’s hard to change the culture of driving,” Evan Washechek said.

AAA says there’s no one easy fix or solution but it could start with a person's driving habits.

“Defensive driving will keep you safe on the roads, but it will also save you money in the long run,” Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA, said.

He says jackrabbit driving — where a person speeds up to try and beat the traffic — will only hurt them and their gas tank.

“Just a five-mile an hour increase from 65 MPH to 70 MPH, you lose nine percent on average on fuel economy making that little jump,” Chabarria said.

He says the optimum fuel economy on most cars tops out at 55 to 60 MPH.

“They’re going up, it doesn’t seem like they’re going to go down anytime soon,” Washechek said.

Washechek plans to start a carpool from Waldo to downtown Kansas City.

“At least we can get one car off the road,” he said. “I’ve been in some previous very successful carpools and it’s a great feeling when you see extra cash in your pocket.”

He estimates he could save $2,500 in one year.

“I can spend less money and I can save the environment and give more life to my car,” he said.

AAA says the Kansas City area is set to break the all-time high record for gas prices set in 2008 as soon as this week.

Current Gas Price Averages

Missouri: $3.73

Kansas: $3.74

Highest Recorded Average Price

Missouri: $3.94 — 07/16/08

Kansas: $4.02 — 07/16/08

Besides changing the way you drive, experts recommend the following tips to save on gas:

rotating your tires

getting regular maintenance

getting rid of extra weight in your car

avoiding rush hour

