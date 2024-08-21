American Cancer Society driver shares why he volunteers as organization asks for help

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Imagine Uber meets "Taxicab Confessions."

John Wall is the driver for this story.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Kevin Holmes

For about five years, he’s been driving folks around for the American Cancer Society.

During that time, he’s met and reunited with many people.

KSHB 41 News John Wall, driver for the American Cancer Society

"One was a retired nurse," Wall recalled. "One of the guys — I was the best man at his wedding. Then, there was the one fella who was about my age; we figured out we played basketball against each other in high school. And we also played against a guy at Wyandotte High School that went on to be a pretty good NBA player by the name of Lucius Allen."

It’s pretty much a slam dunk why Wall volunteers.

Every drive he makes is like an assist to his teammate because every passenger in Wall's car is battling the same opponent: cancer.

Peggy is one of those passengers.

KSHB 41 News staff Peggy and John Wall

"I lost my sister in 2020 to the same kind of breast cancer," Peggy shared with Wall. "I was diagnosed Feb. 23, but my daughter was diagnosed two months before that."

When you’re paired with someone like Wall, it’s easier to count the wins.

"I’ve got a couple of rides that had their last treatment," Wall said. "It’s pretty neat to see folks complete it."

But Ashley Berendt, with the American Cancer Society, said there aren’t enough drivers to see that milestone.

"The need is pretty substantial in our market right now," Berendt shared with KSHB 41's Kevin Holmes. "Every month we receive almost 300 requests for rides."

KSHB 41

Only about half of those requests can be filled in the Kansas City area, which is why the American Cancer Society is asking for help.

The organization needs drivers like Wall to volunteer their time and help put together a winning drive.

“Give it a try. It’s not a lifelong commitment," Wall said. "I would guess nine times out of 10, or 99 out of 100, you’ll end up doing it.”

To learn more about the American Heart Association and how you can become a volunteer driver, clickhere.

—