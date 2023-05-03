American Royal Pro Rodeo returns to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Professional cowboys and cowgirls will participate in the annual American Royal Pro Rodeothis Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Hale Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.

The PRCA-sanctioned event features competitions in bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, bareback riding and more.

Competitors can win prize money and coveted championship belt buckles.

The action begins at 7:30 p.m. each night of the pro rodeo, although Friday and Saturday feature pre-rodeo events to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and watch the Kentucky Derby.

Tickets are available online beginning at $25 and range in price depending on seating location and VIP status. Bands will perform each night after the rodeo.

The youth rodeo takes place Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 11:30 a.m. each day.

