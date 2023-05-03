Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

American Royal Pro Rodeo returns to Kansas City

Rodeo features barrel racing, bull riding and more
american royal youth rodeo 2023.jpeg
Charlie Keegan
Professional and youth rodeo competitors will participate in Kansas City, Missouri, this week at the American Royal's annual rodeo events.
american royal youth rodeo 2023.jpeg
Posted at 4:30 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 05:30:04-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Professional cowboys and cowgirls will participate in the annual American Royal Pro Rodeothis Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Hale Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.

The PRCA-sanctioned event features competitions in bull riding, barrel racing, team roping, bareback riding and more.

Competitors can win prize money and coveted championship belt buckles.

The action begins at 7:30 p.m. each night of the pro rodeo, although Friday and Saturday feature pre-rodeo events to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and watch the Kentucky Derby.

Tickets are available online beginning at $25 and range in price depending on seating location and VIP status. Bands will perform each night after the rodeo.

The youth rodeo takes place Tuesday and Wednesday beginning at 11:30 a.m. each day.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!