American Royal to host events in its new campus this fall in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Royal is ready to show off its new home in September as it begins holding events at its Kansas City, Kansas, campus.

The first event at the new campus near 118th Street and State Avenue will be the Royal Showcase Horse Show on Sept. 12 and 13.

"This moment marks a meaningful step forward for the American Royal and the people who make it what it is,” Pat Macy, chief executive officer of the American Royal, said in a news release Friday. “These events have such deep roots, and being able to bring them to our new home is something we’ve been working toward for a long time.”

In addition, the World Series of Barbecue will be held at the new campus from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 and the Fall Livestock Show runs from Oct. 9 to Oct. 25.

The news release said the American Royal will own the campus, which is still under construction.

There will be five livestock barns and an exhibition hall, which are expected to ready for the September opening, according to the news release.

More buildings and exhibits are planned for the future.

“Having a campus with this kind of scale and flexibility allows us to build on what the American Royal has become over the past 127 years,” Macy said in the news release. “We’re excited to begin this transition to our new home and start hosting events here this fall, even as development continues. This is the beginning of the American Royal’s next chapter.”

The American Royal hopes to fully relocate to their Kansas City, Kansas, campus by 2029, according to the news release.

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