American Royal, Zarda Bar-B-Q launch 'National Burnt Ends Day'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It seems like there's a "national day" for almost every food: doughnuts, coffee, ice cream and even pickles.

But in the barbecue capital of the world, there's really only one worth celebrating — National Burnt Ends Day.

Just look at this gloriousness:

Brian Puyear/Zarda Bar-B-Q

This drool-inducing Kansas City delicacy deserves a day in its honor, or so thinks The American Royal and Zarda Bar-B-Q .

The pair teamed up to create National Burnt Ends Day , which will be celebrated annually on Sept. 1.

"National Burnt Ends Day pays respect to Kansas City barbecue history celebrating barbecue and the nonprofit's dedication to impacting the future of agriculture through education, scholarships, and competitive events, which includes every industry in involved with burnt ends, from ranchers to food processors and pit masters," a news release announcing the holiday said.

Kansas Citians and people across the country can celebrate in a variety of ways: eating burnt ends at their favorite barbecue joint, taking a trip to KC to get the real thing, making your own at home and sharing the food with people who might not know about it.

Participants are encouraged to share their celebration on social media using #NationalBurntEndsDay.

The team registered the new day with the National Day Calendar. According to the posting there , proceeds from sales at participating restaurants will "support the mission of the American Royal."

OK, one more just for fun (and to make you hungry):

Zarda Bar-B-Q

—