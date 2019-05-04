KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Scammers are capitalizing on the popularity of the musical "Hamilton" as the date for the show's Kansas City, Missouri, performances approaches.

The American Theatre Guild warned that some websites are selling fake tickets for hundreds of dollars. Senior Marketing Director Bethany Nesbitt said tickets don't officially go on sale on any platform until 10 a.m. on Monday, May 6.

"'Hamilton' tickets are not on sale yet and scalpers have had a feeding frenzy the last pretty much year," Nesbitt said. "We're seeing tickets on sale for $1,000 or more, and those are not real tickets."

A limited number of tickets will be available for sale in person at the box office beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday. Tickets also will be available online through Ticketmaster beginning at the same time.

Nesbitt said the Music Hall partnered with Ticketmaster to offer a Verified Fan program, allowing patrons to register in advance to buy tickets. The deadline to sign up as a Verified Fan has passed.

"On Sunday evening, patrons who have signed up for Verified Fan and have been selected for the on-sale will receive a text with a code that they can use the next day on Monday at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com," Nesbitt said.

Tickets will be available closer to showtime via a lottery.

The Music Hall will hold 37 tickets at $10 apiece for each performance. Nesbitt said you cannot buy tickets over the phone.

Prices at the box office range from $71 to $195 with a select number of premium seats going for $435.

"Hamilton" is a musical using mostly hip-hop music to tell the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton. It is scheduled to run June 18 to July 7 at the Music Hall in downtown Kansas City.