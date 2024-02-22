Americold to bring 187 jobs to Kansas City with new $127M facility along CPKC rail network

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Americold Realty Trust has selected Kansas City, Missouri, as the site for a new warehouse facility along the CPKC rail network, the company announced Thursday.

The company, which specializes in temperature-controlled logistics among other things, will invest $127 million into the 335,000-square-foot facility.

The facility will bring 187 jobs to Kansas City, Missouri, a press release from Americold said.

“We are excited to kick off our strategic collaboration with CPKC through our new Kansas City cold storage facility, expanding Americold’s presence in an important U.S. transportation hub,” George Chappelle, CEO of Americold, said in a press release. “Combining our cold storage capabilities with CPKC’s extensive rail network enables Americold to deliver a differentiated offering to support more customers across North America. We look forward to further collaboration with CPKC to provide world-class service to more customers and strengthen the food supply chain.”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson touted the facility as another example of the state's ability to attract investment in Missouri.

“Americold’s selection of Kansas City for its new facility is another example of Missouri’s ability to attract leading businesses," Parson said in a press release. “This company’s decision speaks to the value of our strategic location, skilled workforce and superior infrastructure. We look forward to Americold’s success as it strengthens supply chains for international trade and brings new investment to the Kansas City region.”

The facility will support CPKC's Mexico Midwest Express service, which is currently the only single-line rail service that offers refrigerated shippers between the Midwest and Mexico, the company said.

Americold hopes construction will start on the facility sometimes in the first half of 2024.

—

