NTSB: Deadly 2022 Amtrak train derailment in Mendon caused by truck driver, crossing's design

A final report issued Wednesday by the National Transportation Safety Board hopes to provide answers to families and communities affected by the June 2022 deadly Amtrak train derailment in Mendon, Missouri.

The train's crash into a dump truck on a rural railroad crossing led to the derailment of Amtrak's Southwest Chief train heading to Chicago. Three passengers on board the train and the driver of the truck died. The crash also injured dozens of others.

RELATED | KSHB 41 News coverage of Amtrak train derailment

In Wednesday's final report, the NTSB found that the probable cause of the collision was the dump truck driver "proceeding for unknown reasons into the highway-railroad grade crossing without stopping despite the presence of a stop sign and approaching train."

The report also said the crossing's design contributed to the derailment. It noted the design "reduced the drivers' ability to see approaching trains and made stopping as required by Missouri law difficult for heavy trucks."

The NTSB noted that the grade at the intersection was 13 times more steep than the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials recommends with a drop of 39 inches over 30 feet from the crossing. The AASHTO recommends no more than a 3-inch drop over than span.

The NTSB also took note of the crossing's road conditions, specifically "potholes and humps on the gravel road surface on the approach."

While the NTSB did not issue any new safety recommendations, the board referenced recommendations from a Joplin, Montana report it issued last week to the Federal Railroad Administration or FRA regarding "occupant protection in passenger cars."

The recommendations include developing a performance standard to ensure windows are "retained in the window opening structure during an accident."

It also recommends the FRA conduct research to evaluate "the causes of passenger injuries in passenger railcar derailments and overturns and evaluate potential methods for mitigating those injuries, such as installing seat belts in railcars and securing potential projectiles."

The third recommendation is for the FRA to use any findings to "develop occupant protection standards for passenger railcars to mitigate passenger injuries likely tto occur during derailments and overturns."

NTSB Damage to the front of an Amtrak locomotive involved in the June 27, 2022, derailment in Mendon, Missouri.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—