KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travelers looking to get back and forth between Kansas City and St. Louis will once again have a fully operational Amtrak River Runner service to chose from.

After receiving funding from the Missouri Department of Transportation, the River Runner service, which connects the state’s two largest cities with stops in Lee’s Summit, Jefferson City and Kirkwood, among others, will now complete two daily round trips.

The service will offer morning and afternoon departures from Kansas City’s Union Station. Morning and afternoon departures will also be scheduled from St. Louis.

The resumed full service is set to take effect on July 18, allowing Missourians to take the service to attend the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia.

In May, the service started including new coach cars on some of the routes. The new cars are compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act, include free Wi-Fi and USB power ports at all seats.

