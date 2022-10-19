Amtrak Missouri River Runner from KC to St. Louis shifts to 1 trip per day in each direction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Amtrak Missouri River Runner service, traveling back and forth between Kansas City, Missouri, and St. Louis, is shifting its service from two trips between the cities per day, to one trip per day in each direction from Oct. 24 through Nov. 16.

Amtrak announced that the change comes after two of the four trains that make the trip across Missouri will not operate due to train equipment shortages.

While trains 311 and 316 are not operating until Nov. 17, trains 318 and 319 will run normally.

A train will depart from Union Station in Kansas City each day at 8:40 a.m., stopping in Independence, Missouri, at 8:59 a.m., and Lee's Summit at 9:16 a.m., before arriving to Gateway Station in St. Louis at 2:20 p.m.

The trains will then move from the Missouri River Runner Service to the Lincoln Service, which connects St. Louis to Chicago.

The ride from St. Louis to Kansas City departs at 3:05 p.m. each day, and is scheduled to pass through Lee's Summit at 7:59 p.m., and Independence at 8:15 p.m., before arriving in KC at 8:45 p.m.