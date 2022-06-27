Amtrak’s Southwest Chief Train 4 derails in north-central Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update 2:58 p.m. | Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he's aware of the situation and asked Missourians pray for those impacted.

"We are saddened to hear of the Amtrak train derailment in Chariton County this afternoon," Parson said. "Troopers, and other emergency management personnel are responding. We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted."

Update 2:56 p.m. |MU Health Care told KSHB 41 News that they were expecting three patients from the incident.

The condition of the patients weren't immediately available.

Original story | Amtrak’s Southwest Chief train No. 4 detailed early Monday afternoon in north-central Missouri in an injury crash with a dump truck.

The train, which offers service between Los Angeles and Chicago, stopped late Monday morning to pick up passengers around 11 a.m. at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, en route to Chicago.

KSHB 41 News spoke with Katelyn Ames, a volunteer firefighter with the Mendon Fire Department.

Ames reported multiple people suffered head injuries.

Ames said passengers are being taken to a school in Mendon, the only one in the city.

A gas station is providing food and water for passengers right now.

Train trackers show the train was heading northeast around 12:41 p.m. approaching Marceline, Missouri, at about 90 mph. A position report five minutes later at 12:46 p.m. showed the train had come to a complete stop.

An Amtrak spokesperson told KSHB 41 News that there were 243 passengers on board when the train struck a dump truck at a crossing shortly before 12:45 p.m. in Mendon, Missouri, which is located in Chariton County.

"Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist," an Amtrak spokesperson told KSHB 41 News.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

