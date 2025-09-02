'An emotional stress': Increase in debt collector calls takes toll on consumers in debt

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

Debt collection calls in the United States have jumped 150% per capita, according to an analysis of data from the Federal Trade Commission.

Reports jumped from 44,999 calls in the first quarter of 2024 to 112,583 calls in the first quarter of 2025. Forty-seven percent of these calls were considered harassment or rude.

Sabrina Leonard has been working to pay off nearly $14,000 in credit card debt accumulated after her divorce several years ago.

"I had interest rates of 25%, 27%," she said. "It was just overwhelming, and even making the minimum, it's like, oh, you'll have this paid off in 35 years."

Increase in debt collector calls takes toll on consumers in debt

Keeping up with payments is challenging enough, but Leonard said messages from debt collectors make the situation more stressful.

"It's just an emotional stress," Leonard said.

In Missouri, nearly 2,000 consumers reported issues with debt collectors this year, according to FTC data.

Thomas Nitzsche is with Money Management International, a nonprofit that worked with Leonard's creditors to lower her interest rates. He said the increase in legitimate debt collection calls creates opportunities for scammers.

"You're going to see people trying to take advantage of that situation and engaging in scams, trying to collect on debt that doesn't even exist," Nitzsche said.

KSHB 41 Thomas Nitzsche

Nitzsche said consumers should be cautious.

"Definitely don't feel pressured to do anything right on the spot before you can do any of your due diligence," Nitzsche said.

He said any messages that are harassing or threatening in nature are not legitimate and are likely illegal.

"What a lot of people are doing is using these credit cards to get by to the next paycheck or next payday," Leonard said.

Matt Reeb / KSHB

After working with Money Management International, Leonard is finally seeing progress on her debt.

"I'm due to have those paid off within the next eight or 10 months, and then I will be credit card free again," Leonard said.

Leonard said sharing her story to help others navigate similar financial challenges is the most important lesson to share.

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.