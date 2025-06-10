An in-depth look at navigating insurance claims after devastating tornadoes in the Kansas City area

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — As severe weather season continues, so does the threat storms could damage people and their property.

Dealing with the damage left by storms can come with headaches of their own.

About 100 homes in Independence were impacted by last week's storms and tornadoes.

This week, dozens of people are going though the insurance claims process, some for the first time.

"You see this kind of stuff on the news all the time," Independence homeowner Michael McConnell said. "When tornadoes hit, you never think it's going to happen to you."

But that's exactly what happened to McConnell and Debbie Gates. A tree fell on their house while they were on vacation in Texas.

"It's been stressful living out of a hotel, not having our home, and then carrying the dogs back and forth," Gates said. "They're they're a little stressed out, too."

Between the roof, ceiling, floor and air conditioner damage, repairs could cost as much as $70,000. McConnell recommended having a contractor inspect your home during the insurance claims process to point out areas of concern.

"I think having a contractor walk with your adjusters is probably the best thing," McConnell said.

Thousands of Missourians are dealing with insurance claims following a series of storms and tornadoes across the state over the last few months.

An insurance broker with Family Union Insurance in Kansas City told KSHB 41 reporter Isabella Ledonne claims have been picking up across the metro and the region.

"We're really busy," Simeon Canha, an insurance broker, said. "Lots of phone calls every day."

Canha explained it's best to call an agent first, instead of going through a carrier's general number, and consider holding off on non-critical fixes.

"It might not cost as much if you book that [repair] farther in advance, especially in a time like this, when there's lots of damage," Canha said. "Lots of the contractors prices have to go up because they have tons of work going on."

A bill in the Missouri General Assembly Special Session could give homeowners a tax deduction on their storm insurance claims of up to $5,000. It was proposed right after the devastating tornadoes in St. Louis in mid May that killed five people.

"It's definitely an unusual year, and that is part of what you're seeing when your premiums go up a little bit at renewal," Canha said.

Insurance rates have gone up in Missouri, Kansas and across the nation since 2022.

"It does pay to get multiple opinions and allow multiple agents to work for you," Canha said.

