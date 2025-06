KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A line of severe storms moved through the Kansas City area Tuesday afternoon, and they packed quite a punch .

At the peak of the storm, more than 12,000 electric customers lost power, primarily on the Missouri side.

One of the areas hardest hit was eastern Independence and Raytown.

KSHB 41 News reporter Isabella Ledonne filed this report from the Truman Sports Complex.

High winds, rain hit Truman Sports Complex

