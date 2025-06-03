Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LIVE COVERAGE | Parts of Ray, Lafayette counties under tornado warning until 3:30 pm

Flood watch remains in effect through Wednesday
Watch the latest forecast any time.
KSHB 41 Weather Tuesday noon update
Screenshot 2025-06-03 at 3.12.51 PM.png
Screenshot 2025-06-03 at 2.57.21 PM.png
Screenshot 2025-06-03 at 2.45.56 PM.png
Screenshot 2025-06-03 at 2.27.01 PM.png
Screenshot 2025-06-03 at 2.10.59 PM.png
GsijOLOW0AEYRMI.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A soggy Tuesday could include a round of severe weather this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch that includes parts of the Kansas City area through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In addition to the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms, the region remains under a flood watch through Wednesday morning.

LINK | Latest KSHB 41 forecast
LINK | Latest KSHB 41 radar

If KSHB 41 provides breaking weather coverage, you can watch in the video player below.

3:21 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for northwestern Chariton, eastern Daviess, Linn, southern Grundy, southwestern Sullivan, northeastern Ray, northern Carroll, eastern Caldwell and Livingston counties.

3:10 p.m. | The tornado warning has been expired for Clay and Jackson counties. However, the warning continues until 3:30 p.m. for parts of Ray and Lafayette counties.

3:08 p.m. | Many reported hearing tornado sirens near the Plaza around 3 p.m. The city said that was due to "ongoing tornadic activity in the area."

3:04 p.m. | Power outages are affecting thousands across the metro. Just after 3 p.m., Evergy reported over 9,000 customers out, BPU reported 7 outages and IPL showed, 2,528 affected customers.

2:56 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Clay, southern Ray, northwestern Lafayette and northeastern Jackson counties until 3:30 p.m.

2:54 p.m. | Drivers are advised to be cautious.

Kansas City Scout reported another semi was blown over. This incident was reported on I-635 at Parallel.

Screenshot 2025-06-03 at 2.50.02 PM.png

Flooding is also affecting drivers. The Leavenworth County emergency manager and Lansing Kansas Police Department noted significant water covering K-5 Highway.

2:45 p.m. | The tornado warning continues for Ray, Clay and Jackson counties. Lafayette County has been removed from the warning.

2:36 p.m. | Kansas City Scout reports a semi was blown over on Interstate 435 southbound past Raytown Road, before Eastwood.

semi blown.png

2:31 p.m. | The National Weather Service reports a tornado is likely near the Truman Sports Complex, in the area of I-435 and I-70.

2:27 p.m. | A new tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for southeastern Clay, southwestern Ray, west central Lafayette and central Jackson counties in Missouri. The warning is set to expire at 3 p.m.

2:19 p.m. | The National Weather Service has placed multiple KC-area counties in a flash flood warning until 7 p.m.

Kansas' Johnson, Miami, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties are included, as well as Missouri's Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte and Ray counties.

2:16 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning for a large swath of the Kansas City area is in effect until 3 p.m.

The following Kansas counties are included: Wyandotte, Miami, Leavenworth and Johnson.

The following Missouri counties are included: Cass, Clinton, Clay, Ray, Caldwell, Lafayette, Platte and Jackson.

2:10 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a new tornado warning for southeastern Johnson County, Kansas, as well as northwestern Cass County and southwestern Jackson County until 2:45 p.m.

2:03 p.m. | While the tornado warning has expired, a severe thunderstorm warning remains in Wyandotte, Miami, Johnson (KS), Leavenworth and Platte counties until 2:30 p.m.

1:47 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northwestern Miami County and southwestern Johnson County. The warning will expire at 2 p.m.

Screenshot 2025-06-03 at 1.56.57 PM.png

1:42 p.m. | Watch KSHB 41 Weather's latest forecast in the video player below.

KSHB 41 Weather Tuesday noon update

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk!