LIVE COVERAGE | Parts of Ray, Lafayette counties under tornado warning until 3:30 pm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A soggy Tuesday could include a round of severe weather this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch that includes parts of the Kansas City area through 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In addition to the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms, the region remains under a flood watch through Wednesday morning.

3:21 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for northwestern Chariton, eastern Daviess, Linn, southern Grundy, southwestern Sullivan, northeastern Ray, northern Carroll, eastern Caldwell and Livingston counties.

3:10 p.m. | The tornado warning has been expired for Clay and Jackson counties. However, the warning continues until 3:30 p.m. for parts of Ray and Lafayette counties.

3:08 p.m. | Many reported hearing tornado sirens near the Plaza around 3 p.m. The city said that was due to "ongoing tornadic activity in the area."

The City’s Emergency Operations Center is activated due to ongoing tornadic activity in the area. If a tornado warning is in effect, please take shelter. Stay indoors and off the roads unless absolutely necessary. This remains an evolving situation. — Kansas City (@KansasCity) June 3, 2025

3:04 p.m. | Power outages are affecting thousands across the metro. Just after 3 p.m., Evergy reported over 9,000 customers out, BPU reported 7 outages and IPL showed, 2,528 affected customers.

2:56 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for southeastern Clay, southern Ray, northwestern Lafayette and northeastern Jackson counties until 3:30 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Richmond MO, Lexington MO and Buckner MO until 3:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/urspO3vFJi — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 3, 2025

2:54 p.m. | Drivers are advised to be cautious.

Kansas City Scout reported another semi was blown over. This incident was reported on I-635 at Parallel.

Flooding is also affecting drivers. The Leavenworth County emergency manager and Lansing Kansas Police Department noted significant water covering K-5 Highway.

2:45 p.m. | The tornado warning continues for Ray, Clay and Jackson counties. Lafayette County has been removed from the warning.

Tornado Warning continues for Independence MO, Sugar Creek MO and Buckner MO until 3:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/pmiSRIW3GL — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 3, 2025

2:36 p.m. | Kansas City Scout reports a semi was blown over on Interstate 435 southbound past Raytown Road, before Eastwood.

2:31 p.m. | The National Weather Service reports a tornado is likely near the Truman Sports Complex, in the area of I-435 and I-70.

TORNADO LIKELY NEAR THE TRUMAN SPORTS COMPLEX NEAR I-435 AND I-70 #KCMO #KC — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 3, 2025

2:27 p.m. | A new tornado warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for southeastern Clay, southwestern Ray, west central Lafayette and central Jackson counties in Missouri. The warning is set to expire at 3 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Independence MO, Blue Springs MO and Raytown MO until 3:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/LN9XZMfVr2 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 3, 2025

2:19 p.m. | The National Weather Service has placed multiple KC-area counties in a flash flood warning until 7 p.m.

Kansas' Johnson, Miami, Leavenworth and Wyandotte counties are included, as well as Missouri's Cass, Clay, Jackson, Platte and Ray counties.

Flash Flood Warning including Kansas City MO, Overland Park KS and Kansas City KS until 7:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/YNi3knbLM1 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 3, 2025

2:16 p.m. | A severe thunderstorm warning for a large swath of the Kansas City area is in effect until 3 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Overland Park KS, Kansas City KS and Olathe KS until 2:30 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/njTL6xJL5H — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 3, 2025

The following Kansas counties are included: Wyandotte, Miami, Leavenworth and Johnson.

The following Missouri counties are included: Cass, Clinton, Clay, Ray, Caldwell, Lafayette, Platte and Jackson.

2:10 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a new tornado warning for southeastern Johnson County, Kansas, as well as northwestern Cass County and southwestern Jackson County until 2:45 p.m.

Tornado Warning including Grandview MO, Loch Lloyd MO and Unity Village MO until 2:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/G1rOmCoEi2 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 3, 2025

2:03 p.m. | While the tornado warning has expired, a severe thunderstorm warning remains in Wyandotte, Miami, Johnson (KS), Leavenworth and Platte counties until 2:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Overland Park KS, Kansas City KS and Olathe KS until 2:30 PM CDT. This storm will contain wind gusts to 70 MPH! pic.twitter.com/njTL6xJL5H — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 3, 2025

1:47 p.m. | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for northwestern Miami County and southwestern Johnson County. The warning will expire at 2 p.m.

