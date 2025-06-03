KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms Are Likely - Flood Watch Is In Effect

Watch Now
Heavy rain this afternoon
Chance for some heavy rain, flood watch in effect
and last updated

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A Flood Watch is in effect for later today
  • 1-3 inches of rain is likely with locally higher amounts possible
  • There is also a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the main threat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: FLOOD WATCH later today! Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some may be severe with hail and wind. Heavy rain is likely, with 1-3 inches of rain expected in many areas.

High: 75º

Wind: Gusty near T-storms

Tonight: Rain ending and clearing by morning.
Low: 55º

Wind: North 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and nice.

High: 74º

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

