KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms Are Likely - Flood Watch Is In Effect

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A Flood Watch is in effect for later today
- 1-3 inches of rain is likely with locally higher amounts possible
- There is also a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the main threat
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: FLOOD WATCH later today! Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some may be severe with hail and wind. Heavy rain is likely, with 1-3 inches of rain expected in many areas.
High: 75º
Wind: Gusty near T-storms
Tonight: Rain ending and clearing by morning.
Low: 55º
Wind: North 5-15 mph
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and nice.
High: 74º
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
