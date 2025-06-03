KSHB 41 Weather | Thunderstorms Are Likely - Flood Watch Is In Effect

WEATHER HEADLINES



A Flood Watch is in effect for later today

1-3 inches of rain is likely with locally higher amounts possible

There is also a level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds the main threat

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: FLOOD WATCH later today! Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Some may be severe with hail and wind. Heavy rain is likely, with 1-3 inches of rain expected in many areas.

High: 75º

Wind: Gusty near T-storms

Tonight: Rain ending and clearing by morning.

Low: 55º

Wind: North 5-15 mph

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and nice.

High: 74º

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

