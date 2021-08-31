Andy's Frozen Custard celebrates 100th store opening with Kansas City ceremony

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If anyone needs a break from Kansas City's long, hot summer, Andy's Frozen Custard has supplied a reason to cool off and celebrate.

Andy's will celebrate its 100th store opening in Kansas City at 79th Street and Wornall Road on Sept. 1.

The company, a Missouri staple, was founded in the 1980s in Osage Beach and is now based in Springfield.

During its grand opening ceremony, there will be free kids sundaes, giveaways and opportunities to meet Andy Kuntz, the owner of the company, according to a release.

"Treat lovers are invited for an afternoon of fun on Wednesday, September 1st from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. to meet Andy and family, spin-to-win prizes with your chance to win FREE Andy’s for a year and enjoy the World’s Finest Frozen Custard, including free sundaes for kids 12 and under," the release said.

Andy Kuntz, the company's namesake, was born in Kansas City. The company was founded by his parents.

“It’s fitting that our 100th store would be in Kansas City, as this area has always been very special to my family,” Kuntz said in a release. “In fact, I was born in Kansas City and still consider it my hometown! We are so happy to be able to celebrate this milestone by expanding our ability to serve the World’s Finest Frozen Custard to the World’s Most Loyal Customers in Kansas City.”

They have been serving frozen custard for 35 years.