Annette Bloch, co-founder of the RA Bloch Cancer Foundation, dies at 94

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Annette Bloch, who co-founded the Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Foundation died on Saturday, family confirmed to KSHB 41 News.

Bloch, 94, died peacefully and surrounded by family according to an obituary .

Annette Bloch and her husband Richard, founded the RA Bloch Cancer Foundation in 1980 after he was cured from terminal cancer.

Bloch was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where she married her husband Richard Bloch.

Over the years, she supported the University of Kansas Health System and received many honors for her charitable projects.

"At 94 she was working out 5 days a week, growing ever younger and more vital until cancer caught up with her," the obituary said.

Bloch is survived by her 3 daughters Barbara Huson, Nancy Linsley and Linda Lyon.

