Anti-Trump protesters rally outside City Hall during inauguration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) gathered outside City Hall Monday to protest President Donald Trump and his administration's policies.

Kansas City was one of 80 cities to a hold protest like this.

"Like some of our speakers said, we are inaugurating a period of resistance," said Mitch Schiller, member of the party.

Other organizations joined the protest, like Jewish Voice for Peace.

"I think, overall, there’s gonna be an escalation of violence here at home and abroad," said member Lyon Lenk.

Their other concerns include health care, housing, the war in the Middle East and LGBTQ rights.

"Personally, I’m really concerned about the xenophobia, the racism, the sexism, all these isms that are kind of culminating," said Beth Fitzer, another protester.

Despite their fears, the protesters also spoke of hope for the next four years.

"I think if we can get people out here in zero-degree weather, I think that’s a pretty good sign of how we can move forward and how many people are dedicated to this fight," Schiller said.

