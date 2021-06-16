Anticipated bus driver shortage leads to change in school start, dismissal times in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wheels on the bus in Lee’s Summit will start turning at different times this fall as the district plans for a shortage of bus drivers.
During the Lee’s Summit School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday, board members approved new school start and finish times for the 2021-22 school year and continuing into at least the 2022-23 school year.
The new times are divided up into five tiers based largely on school type:
- Tier 1 (7:25 a.m. to 2:18 p.m.) - Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit High School, Lee’s Summit West and Summit Ridge Academy (note, Summit Ridge will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.)
- Tier 2 (7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.) - Hawthorn Hill Elementary, Trailridge Elementary, Highland Park Elementary, Cedar Creek Elementary
- Tier 3 (8:20 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.) - Bernard Campbell Middle School, Pleasant Lea Middle School, Summit Lakes Middle School
- Tier 4 (8:25 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.) - Prairie View Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Lee’s Summit Elementary
- Tier 5 (9:10 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.) - Hazel Grove Elementary, Longview Farm Elementary, Mason Elementary, Pleasant Lea Elementary, Meadow Lane Elementary, Summit Pointe Elementary, Underwood Elementary, Woodland Elementary, Westview Elementary, Sunset Valley Elementary and Richardson Elementary.
More information on the new start and end times is available on the district’s website.