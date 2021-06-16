Anticipated bus driver shortage leads to change in school start, dismissal times in Lee's Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The wheels on the bus in Lee’s Summit will start turning at different times this fall as the district plans for a shortage of bus drivers.

During the Lee’s Summit School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday, board members approved new school start and finish times for the 2021-22 school year and continuing into at least the 2022-23 school year.

The new times are divided up into five tiers based largely on school type:

Tier 1 (7:25 a.m. to 2:18 p.m.) - Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit High School, Lee’s Summit West and Summit Ridge Academy (note, Summit Ridge will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.)

Tier 2 (7:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.) - Hawthorn Hill Elementary, Trailridge Elementary, Highland Park Elementary, Cedar Creek Elementary

Tier 3 (8:20 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.) - Bernard Campbell Middle School, Pleasant Lea Middle School, Summit Lakes Middle School

Tier 4 (8:25 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.) - Prairie View Elementary, Greenwood Elementary, Lee’s Summit Elementary

Tier 5 (9:10 a.m. to 4:10 p.m.) - Hazel Grove Elementary, Longview Farm Elementary, Mason Elementary, Pleasant Lea Elementary, Meadow Lane Elementary, Summit Pointe Elementary, Underwood Elementary, Woodland Elementary, Westview Elementary, Sunset Valley Elementary and Richardson Elementary.