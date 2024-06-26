Application open to be an extra in ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s Wright/Laird Casting agency is looking for extras in the upcoming “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” film collaboration between Hallmark and the Chiefs.

With filming set to start next month in the Kansas City area, a form is open for Kansas Citians to apply for background work.

Applicants must be 18 years or older.

The form requires applicants to answer questions, such as whether they can roller skate, and submit photos.

Additionally, the form asks for applicants to share their availability during certain dates between July 6-27.

Anyone selected to be an extra will be paid $150 per day, per the form.

To apply, fill out the form here.

RELATED | Kansas City Chiefs, Hallmark team up for Christmas movie

The film is set to be released during Hallmark’s 15th-annual Countdown to Christmas programming event.

Hallmark actors Tyler Hynes, Hunter King and Ed Begley Jr. will star in the film.

—