Approximately 25 residents evacuated from Kansas City, Missouri, apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A warming bus has been ordered for approximately 25 residents evacuated from a Kansas City, Missouri, apartment fire.

Emergency crews were called shortly before 6 a.m. to the 1000 block of East 9th Street.

Firefighters reported smoke from the second floor of a two-story apartment building.

Initial reports indicated some residents may be trapped, but that was unfounded.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross has been notified to assist residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

