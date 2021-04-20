April snow coats Kansas City Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 5:30 a.m. | People across Kansas City woke up to a heavy April snowfall Tuesday morning.

The ground was quickly coated in some areas to the north.

The 41 Action News weather team is predicting 1 to 3 inches of snow by the time snow ends around noon, which could cause problems for morning commuters.

In areas where road temperatures fall below freezing, slick conditions are possible. That is especially possible on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

Area road crews got ready to go on Monday and were out monitoring roads Tuesday morning.

The winter weather won't last long in the area, as it should be around 50 degrees again by Wednesday.