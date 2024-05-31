Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas ‘substantiates' abuse allegations against former priest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas notified parishioners Friday that it has “substantiated allegations of abuse of minors” of a former priest in northeast Kansas.

The announcement, made Friday in The Leaven, identified the priest as Father Roderic Giller. The church says Giller, who retired in July 2013, served at a dozen parishes/schools during his ministry.

Most of the locations were located in and around the Atchison, Kansas area.

The specific allegations cover abuse of minors while he served at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Seneca, Kansas, about two hours northwest of Kansas City.

The church says they were first notified of the allegations in July 2004, at which time they were treated “as boundary violations would be today.” The church says “updated safe environment protocols” led leaders to pursue further investigation, which led to the original allegations being substantiated.

“In making this announcement, the archdiocese and abbey reaffirm their commitment to all who have been harmed by an agent of the church, to atone for the harm and to accompany survivors using restorative processes as they work toward healing and peace,” the church said in Friday’s announcement.

The church maintains a “Substantiated Clergy Offenders” listing on its website.

The church also has a confidential tip line at 913-276-8703 to report abuse. The church say civil authorities should be contacted before the church.

—