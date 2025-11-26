Are any Kansas City-area grocery stores open on Thanksgiving?

KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute is interested in hearing from you. Send her an e-mail.
If you couldn't make it to the grocery store before Thanksgiving, you may still have a chance to get what you need.
But you'll want to plan ahead.
On Wednesday, I called around to several grocery stores across the area and found that all Hy-Vees, Walmarts and Targets will be closed on Thanksgiving.
I did find a few stores that will be open until 1 p.m. All stores open at 6 a.m. except for Whole Foods, which will open at 7 a.m.
Hen House
8120 Parallel Parkway
Kansas City, Kansas
Whole Foods
11900 Metcalf Ave.
Overland Park, Kansas
Whole Foods
14615 W 119th St.
Olathe, Kansas
Price Chopper
19601 W. 101st St.
Lenexa, Kansas
Price Chopper
4950 Roe Blvd.
Roeland Park, Kansas
Cosentinos
14 W. 62nd Terrace
Kansas City, Missouri
Whole Foods
301 E. 51st St.
Kansas City, Missouri
