Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Are any Kansas City-area grocery stores open on Thanksgiving?

Grocery store produce bins
John Batten/KSHB 41
Grocery store produce bins
Grocery store produce bins
Posted
and last updated

KSHB 41 News anchor Caitlin Knute is interested in hearing from you. Send her an e-mail.

If you couldn't make it to the grocery store before Thanksgiving, you may still have a chance to get what you need.

But you'll want to plan ahead.

On Wednesday, I called around to several grocery stores across the area and found that all Hy-Vees, Walmarts and Targets will be closed on Thanksgiving.

I did find a few stores that will be open until 1 p.m. All stores open at 6 a.m. except for Whole Foods, which will open at 7 a.m.

Hen House
8120 Parallel Parkway
Kansas City, Kansas

Whole Foods
11900 Metcalf Ave.

Overland Park, Kansas

Whole Foods
14615 W 119th St.
Olathe, Kansas

Price Chopper
19601 W. 101st St.
Lenexa, Kansas

Price Chopper
4950 Roe Blvd.
Roeland Park, Kansas

Cosentinos
14 W. 62nd Terrace

Kansas City, Missouri

Whole Foods

301 E. 51st St.

Kansas City, Missouri

Caitlin Knute

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Season of Hope 2025