Are any Kansas City-area grocery stores open on Thanksgiving?

If you couldn't make it to the grocery store before Thanksgiving, you may still have a chance to get what you need.

But you'll want to plan ahead.

On Wednesday, I called around to several grocery stores across the area and found that all Hy-Vees, Walmarts and Targets will be closed on Thanksgiving.

I did find a few stores that will be open until 1 p.m. All stores open at 6 a.m. except for Whole Foods, which will open at 7 a.m.

Hen House

8120 Parallel Parkway

Kansas City, Kansas

Whole Foods

11900 Metcalf Ave.

Overland Park, Kansas

Whole Foods

14615 W 119th St.

Olathe, Kansas

Price Chopper

19601 W. 101st St.

Lenexa, Kansas

Price Chopper

4950 Roe Blvd.

Roeland Park, Kansas

Cosentinos

14 W. 62nd Terrace

Kansas City, Missouri

Whole Foods

301 E. 51st St.

Kansas City, Missouri

