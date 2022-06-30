KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 has compiled information on the legality and restrictions of fireworks in the Kansas City area leading up to the Fourth of July weekend.

Counties

KANSAS

Douglas County: Fireworks are legal from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 1-2 and from 7 a.m. to midnight on July 3-4. Some restrictions apply. For more information, view the county's code .

Johnson County: Fireworks are illegal. Residents are not permitted to "store, offer for sale, expose for sale, sell at retail, use, explode, discharge or possess any fireworks," per the county's website .

Miami County: Fireworks are legal only from July 1 through July 7 and Dec. 31 through Jan. 1. More details are available in the city's code .

Wyandotte County: Fireworks are legal . See the Kansas City, Kansas, entry below for specifics on restricted items and when items are allowed to be discharged.

MISSOURI

Jackson County: Temporary, seasonal fireworks are permitted to be sold 45 days before July 4 until 3 p.m. on July 5. Details can be found here .

Clay County: While fireworks are permitted in unincorporated Clay County, not all cities follow the same time/date restrictions. Other cities do not allow fireworks at all. Clay County residents are advised to refer to their city's website for more information.

Cities

MISSOURI:

Belton

Legality: Fireworks can be sold from 8:00 a.m. June 28 to midnight on July 4 by authorized civic groups.

Hours: Fireworks can be discharged from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. during the sales timeframe, ending at midnight on July 4.

Restrictions: No bottle rockets, sky rockets or Roman candles.

Source: For more on fireworks in Belton, check the city’s website .

Blue Springs

Legality: Fireworks may be sold by local, nonprofit, religious or community service organizations from July 1 to July 4.

Hours: Fireworks can be used from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. July 1-3. On July 4, fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Restrictions: Bottle rockets, rockets of all types and size and any fireworks with an aerial trajectory with a cylinder or cartridge that does not completely burn up before landing are not allowed.

Source: For more on fireworks in Blue Springs, check the city’s rules .

Gladstone

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: Not allowed.

Source: For more on fireworks in Gladstone, check the city’s social media .

Grain Valley

Legality: Fireworks can be sold by permitted local, nonprofit, religious or community service organizations within city limits beginning the seven days before the holiday until 11 p.m. July 4.

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on July 2, 3 and 4.

Restrictions: Bottle rockets and night parachutes are prohibited.

Source: For more on fireworks in Grain Valley, check the city’s rules .

Grandview

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: Not allowed.

Source: For more on fireworks in Grandview, check the city’s social media .

Harrisonville

Legality: Yes.

Hours: Discharging is legal from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 1 and July 2, and from 7 a.m. to midnight on July 3 and July 4.

Restrictions: Only items that are categorized as 1.4G fireworks are permitted. Fireworks do not include toy guns, toy pistols, toy canes and any device with 0.25 grain or less of an explosive compound.

Source: For more on fireworks in Independence, check the city's website.

Independence

Legality: Yes as long as it is considered 1.4G class.

Hours: Can be used from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and July 5 and 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4.

Restrictions: No sparkler bombs, sky lanterns or altered or combined fireworks.

Source: For more on fireworks in Independence, check the city’s rules.

Kansas City, Missouri

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: Not allowed.

Source: For more on fireworks in KCMO, check the city’s ordinance .

Lee's Summit

Legality: Yes. Residents must have a permit.

Hours: Fireworks are allowed from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 2-3 and from 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4.

Restrictions: Must be 16 years or older. Bottle rockets, Roman candles, sky lanterns, parachets with night-time effects and missiles with fins or rudders are prohibited.

Source: For more on fireworks in Lee’s Summit, check the city’s social media.

Liberty

Legality: Yes.

Hours: Fireworks will be allowed from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on July 3 and July 4.

Restrictions: Aerial fireworks designed to go 10 feet or higher in the air will only be allowed on three acre or larger tracts of land.

Source: For more on fireworks in Liberty, check the city’s social media .

KANSAS:

De Soto

Legality: Yes. Fireworks can be bought from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 29 through July 4.

Hours: Can be discharged from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 2-3 and from 10 a.m. to midnight July 4.

Restrictions: Bottle rockets, sky lanterns, sky candles, fire baloons and using fireworks on public property is not allwed.

Source: For more on fireworks in De Soto, head to the city’s code.

Gardner

Legality: Yes.

Hours: From 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 2-4.

Restrictions: Cannot be discharged into or on any city street, sidewalk or park. Additionally, fireworks cannot be set off within 100 feet of a fireworks tent or 1000 feet of a hospital.

Source: For more on fireworks in Gardner, check out their city code .

Kansas City (Kan.)

Legality: Yes.

Hours: You can discharge fireworks between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. from July 2 through July 4.

Restrictions: Bottle rockets, sky rockets and missile-type rockets as well as unattended lanterns, sky candles and fire balloons are not allowed.

Source: For more information, see the Unified Government's fireworks ordinances .

Lawrence

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: Lawrence is a fireworks-free city. However, the city allows some “novelty items" such as party poppers, snappers, snakes and glow worms, sparklers, toy caps and toy smoke devices.

Source: For more on fireworks in Lawrence, check the city’s website .

Leavenworth

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: Fireworks are illegal unless you get a permit for a public display. Minor exceptions include toy paper caps and smoke balls.

Source: For more information on fireworks in Leavenworth, check out their ordinances .

Prairie Village

Legality: Not allowed.

Hours: Not allowed.

Restrictions: Fireworks of all kinds are prohibited in Prairie Village, with the exception of toy paper caps containing no more than 0.25 grains of explosive composition.

Source: For more information on fireworks in Prairie Village, check the city's ordinance .

—

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!

This is a developing list and will be updated.

