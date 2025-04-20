Are holiday traditions more expensive in 2025?

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Consumers are anticipating holiday spending to increase in 2025.

"They're anticipating already that Christmas stuff is going to be more expensive," economist Chris Kuehl told KSHB 41 News on April 3, a day after President Donald Trump announced tariffs on countries around the world.

RELATED | Impact of tariffs in Kansas City

The Consumer Price Index released on April 14 showed egg prices were at a record high — $6.23 per dozen — last month.

“Eggs used to be 99 cents at Easter because we used to make two dozen of them and decorate them and stuff," said shopper Judy Roberson. "It's ridiculous.”

Roberson said Easter candy has gotten more expensive, too.

Lifegate Church in Independence, Missouri, has seen an increase in prices for its annual Easter tradition.

Brian Luton/KSHB Pastor Brian Gallardo

"Every year, we normally have a helicopter candy drop," said Pastor Brian Gallardo.

While Sunday's weather rained on this year's candy helicopter parade, kids still lined up to snag their share of the 200 pounds of candy the church buys every year.

"Of course, the economy has shifted," Gallardo said. "When we first started off, it was about $1,200 to drop the candy, and this year, it's gone up several hundred dollars."

Gallardo said the church started the helicopter candy drop in 2023, when 200 pounds of candy cost the church around $1,200. Two years later, in 2025, it totaled about $1,500.

Gallardo said the price increase doesn't impact the church's operations.

"We just love to give back to the community, bless the kids in the community," Gallardo said.

It's just one example of a larger conversation about holiday spending.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July, the United States' 145% tariff rate on Chinese goods is concerning for one local fireworks stand owner.

Zoom Gail Vertz

"It's frightening, and what it takes me back to is the days of COVID," said Gail Vertz, owner of The Dotte Fireworks in Kansas City, Kansas.

Vertz's fireworks stand is open six days of the year, from June 29 to July 4, but she said she begins preparing in January for the rush of fireworks sales in the summer.

"We have six different vendors that we purchase fireworks from," she said. "There are still a few of them that don't know the price they have to pay yet."

Vertz's vendors source the majority of their fireworks from China, she said. She remembers when the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the fireworks supply chain.

"But now, it's not an issue of whether we'll be able to get them or not, it's an issue of whether we'll be able to afford them," she said.

Vertz said she takes pride in keeping her fireworks affordable for her customers and their families.

"Our prices may be a little higher this year because of the unknown, but we're going to do everything we can to make it still be an affordable time because it's so important for families to have that quality fun time at the Fourth of July," she said.

—