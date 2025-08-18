Kansas City-area nonprofit to receive over $2M to pay for rental units for homeless in Johnson County

KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

—

The Johnson County Board of Commissioners approved $2.38 million in federal funds for an area nonprofit to provide rental units for the county's homeless.

The project's goal is to create up to 16 rental units by late 2026 or early 2027, addressing two crucial issues in the county: a lack of affordable housing and an increase in homelessness.

"We all know that there is a housing gap, not just in Johnson County, but in the greater Kansas City metro area and nationwide," said Becky Poitras, vice president and assistant executive director of Metro Lutheran Ministry.

Poitras said MLM has seen the housing and homelessness crisis firsthand.

KSHB 41 Becky Poitras

Her nonprofit will soon officially start the search across Johnson County for the housing units once the contract is signed.

"We're not looking for bright, shiny new housing; that's not going to help solve the affordable housing problem," Poitras said.

The nonprofit plans to identify multifamily housing units throughout the county rather than focusing on any specific city or community. Rent payments for the units are on a sliding scale.

According to the county, Housing Choice Vouchers will be accepted. If a tenant is earning an income, they will be charged no more than 30% of it to pay for rent and utilities. If a tenant is not earning any income, they will not pay for rent or utilities.

John Batten / KSHB

Metro Lutheran Ministries will also be providing case management and resources for support services to these tenants.

According to 2025 Point In Time (PIT) data, 253 people in Johnson County were experiencing homelessness, representing a 65% increase from 2016.

During the Aug.14 Board of Commissioners meeting, Commissioner Janeé Hanzlick acknowledged ongoing challenges.

Johnson County Board of Commissioners Janeé Hanzlick

"We still have a lot of challenges ahead, including our good old NIMBY, not in my backyard issues," she said.

Board Chairman Mike Kelly emphasized urgency in addressing the situation.

KSHB 41 Mike Kelly

"Time is of the essence," Kelly said. "Not only from the people we heard from today, but because of the potential challenges that we are seeing with changes to federal allocation funding."

Poitras said homelessness is in all of our communities.

"Your neighbor could be receiving homeless assistance through a supportive housing program, and you have no idea," she said. "Everybody deserves an opportunity to have a home."

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.