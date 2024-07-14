Area political leaders praying for former President Trump; decry violence in political campaigns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The shooting Saturday of former President Donald Trump brought anger and concern from local political leaders about the angry state of politics in America.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle commended the quick action of the Secret Service. Many are saying they are praying for former president Trump after today’s shooting.

Congressman Mark Alford is already in Milwaukee to help prepare for next week's Republican National Convention.

Evan Vucci/AP A campaign rally site for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump

" The heinous act we saw committed today at a rally for President Trump is nothing short of despicable," Alford said. "Political violence has no place

here in the United States, the greatest country on Earth. We appreciate the quick action of the Secret Service and other law enforcement officers. We ask everyone to join us in praying for the safety of President Trump and everyone who attended today’s rally."

Alford said security is tight at the convention site.

In addition, he and his team closed their local campaign offices as they work to learn more about what happened in Pennsylvania today.

U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri said he is praying for the former president and everyone who was at Saturday's event.

“I’m praying for President Trump and everyone who was in attendance at the rally, including the family and loved ones of the innocent attendee that was reportedly shot and killed," Schmitt said. "It is an absolutely horrific scene in Pennsylvania. Secret Service should be applauded for their quick response and bravery in the face of danger. God bless President Trump and God bless the United States of America.”

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas expressed his frustration with gun violence in a Saturday post on X, the social media site formally known as Twitter.

Lucas also said he was praying for everyone who attended Saturday's rally in Pennsylvania.

“All of us as Americans and decent humans should be glad to see the former president’s staff reports that he is okay," Lucas said. "Thank you to the first responders on the scene. Having been too close to a shooting recently, I continue to pray for President Trump and all present.”

Kansas Third District Congresswoman Sharice Davids, a Democrat, condemned the violence at Saturday's rally.

“I am horrified by the shots fired at the former president today and relieved he is okay," Davids said. "Political violence is never acceptable. Thank you to the Secret Service and law enforcement who responded and are investigating.”

