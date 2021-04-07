Areas east of Kansas City in Severe T-Storm Watch

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas east of Kansas City are included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday.
41 Action News meteorologist Wes Peery says the storms could produce damaging wind gusts and hail. A tornado is possible as well.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7pm east of #KC.— Wes Peery-41 Action News (@WesWeather) April 7, 2021
These storms could produce damaging wind gusts and hail, but a tornado is possible too.#mowx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/40hRhMJIbY
You can check the latest forecast updates on the 41 Action News weather page.