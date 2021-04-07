Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Areas east of Kansas City in Severe T-Storm Watch

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSHB
April 6 TStorm Watch.JPG
Posted at 12:16 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 13:16:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Areas east of Kansas City are included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

41 Action News meteorologist Wes Peery says the storms could produce damaging wind gusts and hail. A tornado is possible as well.

You can check the latest forecast updates on the 41 Action News weather page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!