Areas southeast of Kansas City included in winter weather advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Portions of the greater Kansas City area, including Warrensburg and Sedalia, are included in a winter weather advisory.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory that runs through 8 a.m. Monday.

KSHB 41 Weather chief meteorologist Mike Nicco says freezing drizzle could lead to areas of black ice.

Chance of black ice creeping closer to KC.

Bates & Cass counties in MO added to our #WinterWeatherAdvisory

Temps everywhere below freezing meaning all surfaces are vulnerable for ice formation. #ChiefsKingdom be careful travel to & through these areas.#UPDATE @KSHB41 #KCwx pic.twitter.com/zeSNVL2eyO — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoKSHB41) January 30, 2023

The advisory includes a portion of Interstate 70 that continues east into mid-Missouri.

—

