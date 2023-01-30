Watch Now
Areas southeast of Kansas City included in winter weather advisory

Posted at 7:31 PM, Jan 29, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Portions of the greater Kansas City area, including Warrensburg and Sedalia, are included in a winter weather advisory.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory that runs through 8 a.m. Monday.

KSHB 41 Weather chief meteorologist Mike Nicco says freezing drizzle could lead to areas of black ice.

The advisory includes a portion of Interstate 70 that continues east into mid-Missouri.


