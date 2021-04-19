Argentine groups gather for a neighborhood clean-up, make community connections

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Neighborhood groups gathered over the weekend for a clean-up in Argentine.

Their goals are to make new connections and change the narrative about their neighborhood.

About 100 volunteers with Youthfront, Argentine Betterment Corporation and the Franklin Center worked throughout the day doing tree-trimming, yard clean-up, mowing overgrown public property, and other yard work.

They finished off the day by picking up trash and litter along streets, parking lots, and green spaces.

The event was part of Youthfront's "What's Good in the Neighborhood" week-long initiative celebrating urban neighborhoods.

El Mercado Fresco donated food for a cookout.

The groups also recognized several people for their dedication to the community: Cristina Perez, Jonas Cruz, Mary Thomas, and Pat and Patricia Dunn.

This is part of Youthfront's mission to serve and celebrate.

"There are so many negative stories about what happens in urban neighborhoods like ours and that just hasn't happened in my experience," said Kurt Rietema, senior director of YF Neighborhood.

You can follow Youthfront on social media to get involved in upcoming community events.