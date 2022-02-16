Armed Missouri man charged after threats to son's basketball coach

BOLIVAR, Mo. — A Willard man is facing a felony terrorism charge after authorities said he threatened to kill one of the coaches of a junior varsity basketball team.

Bolivar police said Bryan Scott Pellham, 35, threatened a coach during a game between Marion C. Early High School in Morrisville and Branson at the Bolivar High School gym on Jan. 27.

Bolivar Police Lt. Roger Barron said Pellham became upset that a varsity coach was coaching one of the junior varsity teams.

"He made the comment after engaging in an argument with the coach that he threatened to kill him. It was something to the effect of 'I'll put a red dot on your head and watch the mist appear,"' Barron said.

Barron said the coach reported Pellham also said he knew where the coach lived.

During a later interview, Pellham acknowledged that he had a gun with him at the high school, Barron said.

Pellham's attorney, Kristie Pierce, said Wednesday she could not comment on the case.

Pellham was released from the Polk County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Marion C. Early School District Superintendent Josh Angel said in a statement that the incident was "unfortunate and unacceptable."