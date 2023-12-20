Watch Now
Around 11,000 Evergy customers impacted by power outage Wednesday near St. Joseph

Posted at 1:10 PM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 14:10:09-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 11,000 Evergy customers lost power Wednesday afternoon near St. Joseph, Missouri.

As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, over 9,700 customers in St. Joseph were impacted by the outage. An additional outage stretching from Stewartsville to St. Joseph, east to west, and from Clarksdale to Easton, north to south, left more than 1,200 customers without power.

Power is expected to be restored to the area by approximately 2 p.m., according to Evergy's outage map.

The St. Joseph Police Department is warning drivers to treat all intersections impacted by the outage as a four-way stop.

The cause of the outage is currently unidentified.

