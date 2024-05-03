Arthur Bryant's Barbeque temporarily closed due to flooding

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spring storms are continuing to impact the Kansas City area — including one staple barbecue restaurant.

Arthur Bryant's Barbeque posted on social media Friday that it will be closed for the next few days due to flooding caused by the storms.

"With the recent storms we have experienced some flooding and plumbing issues that have resulted in new issues and exacerbating others," Arthur Bryant's said in the post.

Arthur Bryant's said the restaurant is a result of "old building problems."

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the restaurant posted.

—