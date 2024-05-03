Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Arthur Bryant's Barbeque temporarily closed due to flooding

Arthur Bryant's turned away Trump? Fake news
Jonathan Goede - 41 Action News
Arthur Bryant's turned away Trump? Fake news
Posted at 3:00 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 16:00:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Spring storms are continuing to impact the Kansas City area — including one staple barbecue restaurant.

Arthur Bryant's Barbeque posted on social media Friday that it will be closed for the next few days due to flooding caused by the storms.

"With the recent storms we have experienced some flooding and plumbing issues that have resulted in new issues and exacerbating others," Arthur Bryant's said in the post.

Arthur Bryant's said the restaurant is a result of "old building problems."

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the restaurant posted.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone