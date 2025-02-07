Artist combines football and art to make name for himself in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — John Bukaty has combined his two lifelong passions — football and art — to make a name for himself in the vibrant art scene of New Orleans.

"Not only have they been my loves, but it's about all I've ever done good," he joked.

Bukaty's art often focuses on the world of sports, particularly football, with live paintings that capture the energy and spirit of the games.

"The things I love, the bands I paint, are the bands I follow," Bukaty explained. "You know, the sports teams, KU and the Chiefs."

His art process blends both planning and improvisation. Bukaty often begins his pieces with a drawing before loosening up and adding his unique touches.

"I'm looking at that great beadwork (pointing to a Super Bowl banner) and I'm like, okay, I’m taking that and transferring it," he said.

During Super Bowl week, Bukaty painted live during Sports Radio 810’s broadcast from Radio Row, capturing the spirit of the occasion and the excitement of football.

"Who would have thought a three-peat, right?" he remarked, referring to his team’s success.

"This is just another outlet to express myself. This is what I know," he said.

—