KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

—

Students are grappling with the rising costs of higher education, exploring alternative pathways to achieve their dreams without breaking the bank.

About 1,500 students attended Tuesday's Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools college and career fair, where many expressed concerns about affording post-secondary education.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 From left to right: Sherry Karanja, Ari Alterman and Kenadi Frye, three seniors at Sumner Academy of Arts and Science.

"I definitely don't have money to pay for college. Applying for those scholarships has really helped me," said Ari Alterman, a senior at Sumner Academy of Arts & Science.

The financial burden is real.

According to U.S. News and World Report, out-of-state tuition and fees at public national universities have risen about 24% since 2006, with average tuition reaching roughly $25,000 per year.

As college costs soar, KCK students explore affordable post-secondary options

"It's just getting more expensive," said Kenadi Frye, a senior at Sumner Academy. “It gets a little bit stressful trying to manage that all while still trying to do your school work and stuff like that.”

She attended Tuesday’s career fair along with Alterman and Sherry Karanja, another Sumner senior.

"It's just so stressful because you really want to be able to afford it," Karanja said.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41

However, the fair showcased alternatives to traditional four-year universities.

Community colleges and trade programs are offering students viable career paths without the hefty price tag.

Data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows the number of students enrolled in vocational-focused community colleges increased 16% from 2022 to 2023.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Jordan Hendricks, Savion Stone and Nathan Garcia, seniors at Washington High School.

Nathan Garcia, a senior at Washington High School, is exploring HVAC programs as a pathway to starting his own business.

"They have a lot of HVAC programs and something to go around where I'm going with my trade in my life, 'cause I want to start a business out of that," Garcia said. "Heating and cooling, that's where the money's at."

Amy Morris, director of admissions at Neosho County Community College, promotes the value of trade education.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Amy Morris, director of admissions at Neosho County Community College.

Her school offers certifications in over a dozen trades, including HVAC, plumbing and welding.

"I'm a community college kid myself," Morris said. "You can get all the bank you want, but all that extra training and those certificates makes it that much bigger."

Military service presents another debt-free option.

Sgt. Richard Gonzalez, an Army station commander based at the Army Recruiting Office at the Legends in KCK, joined the military right out of high school and continues his education without financial burden.

Jason Gould/KSHB 41 Sergeant Richard Gonzalez, an Army station commander based at the Army Recruiting Office at the Legends in KCK.

"We provide 100% tuition paid for," Gonzalez said. "Right now, as we speak, I'm working on my master's degree. Zero debt."

The military offers over 250 career options that include cybersecurity, IT and medical work, according to Gonzalez.

Despite financial challenges, students remain determined to pursue their goals.

"No matter what, I have to get there, 'cause I really want to do it," Karanja said.

—

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.