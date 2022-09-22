As dry season rages, Kansas provides emergency drought assistance to farmers

TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers's office announced Wednesday that it will provide emergency drought assistance as communities experience dire water shortages.

The decision follows a seasonal dry spell that's expected to cause a financial strain on farmers and consumers. The assistance comes as part of the state's Economic Recovery Loan Deposit Program, which has identified $60 million in funds to provide low-interest loans for agricultural businesses.

Rogers called the move "critical" in his release, saying it's the treasury's responsibility to alleviate the issue.

"Supporting our communities financially as they deal with the impacts of the drought is just one piece of the puzzle solved when it comes to the water issues the state faces," Rogers said.